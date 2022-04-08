Madison homicide suspect returns to jail after brief hospitalization

MADISON (WKOW) — One of the suspects in Madison's first homicide of 2022 has returned to the Dane County Jail after a brief hospitalization.
27 News learned Thursday Amond Galtney, 25, was hospitalized. Dane County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Elise Schaffer confirmed he is back in the jail as of Friday.
She did not specify why he was in the hospital.
Galtney is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and operating a vehicle to elude an officer. These charges are in connection to the homicide of Dwayne Lee Collins outside of the Dane County Jail on March 30.
While Galtney was formally charged on April 5, he has not yet appeared in court.
Demone Cummins was also charged with first degree intentional homicide and possession with intent to deliver heroin on April 5. He appeared in court Tuesday, where a $1 million cash bond was set.