Madison honors World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.
The City of Madison Department of Transportation and the Vision Zero Task Force honored victims of traffic crashes and their families with a press conference Tuesday and a display set up until Nov. 21.
According to the department, 57 people were killed on streets throughout Madison due to traffic crashes in the last five years.
City officials hosted the event to bring light to the impact traffic deaths cause and that authorities are taking action to make our roadways safer.
“I know from personal experience how awful it is lose a loved one in a traffic crash,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “Those who died have families, children and friends, and in some instance were just children themselves. As we remember the people lost, we also renew our commitment to ending traffic fatalities through awareness and the thoughtful redesign of our streets to be safer for all users.”
The city reported that out of the four bicyclist deaths in the last five years, three occurred this year.
Harald Kliems, president of the bike advocacy group Madison Bikes, said, “every death is one too many. We have a responsibility to remember those who died in traffic. And we have a responsibility to do everything to build a Vision Zero city: No more traffic deaths, no more serious injuries, no matter how you travel through our city.”
The Department of Transportation and Vision Zero Task Force have been enacting changes to make Madison safer, like lowering speed limits and redesigning roads that support those reduced speed limits and providing safe spaces for people walking and bicycling.