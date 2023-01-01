 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Dane, Jefferson, Green, Rock and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Madison hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
New Year babies 2023

MADISON (WKOW) -- The world is welcoming in 2023, and two Madison hospitals welcomed in the first babies of the year.

Evan Schnaitman, Anna Davila, Baby Jack Schnaitman.jpg

Jack Schnaitman was born at 1:53 a.m. on Jan. 1 at SSM Health -- St. Mary's Hospital.

27 News spoke with Anna Davila and Evan Schnaitman at Madison's SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The parents welcomed their second child, Jack, at 1:53 a.m. He weighs 7 pounds, 7 ounces and is 20 inches long.

Jack wasn't due until Jan. 12, but he came early and as Davila said, "Now he has a countdown to his birthday every year, so it's kind of cool."

Jack's family is excited for him to meet his big brother Nico, who is 2.

Jack Schnaitman Close Up.jpg

Jack was the first baby born in Madison in 2023.

At UnityPoint Health - Meriter, a baby named Shiloh was the hospital's first baby born in 2023. The child came into the world Sunday at 2:55 a.m. Shiloh is 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 inches long.

Image (3).jpeg

Shiloh born at UnityPoint Health - Meriter at 2:55 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you