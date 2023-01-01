Madison hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

MADISON (WKOW) -- The world is welcoming in 2023, and two Madison hospitals welcomed in the first babies of the year.
27 News spoke with Anna Davila and Evan Schnaitman at Madison's SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The parents welcomed their second child, Jack, at 1:53 a.m. He weighs 7 pounds, 7 ounces and is 20 inches long.
Jack wasn't due until Jan. 12, but he came early and as Davila said, "Now he has a countdown to his birthday every year, so it's kind of cool."
Jack's family is excited for him to meet his big brother Nico, who is 2.
At UnityPoint Health - Meriter, a baby named Shiloh was the hospital's first baby born in 2023. The child came into the world Sunday at 2:55 a.m. Shiloh is 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 inches long.