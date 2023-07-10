Madison hosting recycling course after uptick in non-recyclable materials being recycled

MADISON (WKOW) -- About 20% of the materials placed in Madison recycling bins this April weren't recyclable, according to the city of Madison.
To be exact, the Streets Division reports 18.6% of what was in the green recycling carts didn't belong there.
When things are recycled that shouldn't be, it increases the cost of trash disposal because it can tangle around equipment, lead to fires and hurt recycling facility workers.
To help the community recycle better, Madison is hosting a two-night course to teach the dos and don'ts of recycling. The sessions are 90 minutes on Zoom, and the first one is July 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Residents can register online. Tuition is $15, but scholarships are available.
Upon completion of the course, students are asked to do community outreach and share what they've learned. This outreach may be a workplace presentation or a social media post on a neighborhood page.
Residents can also learn what belongs in recycling bins by visiting the Streets Division website or getting a copy of the Recyclopedia from their local library.