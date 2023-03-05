Madison hosts Wisconsin's largest bird fair

MADISON (WKOW) — Bird lovers made their way to Wisconsin's largest bird fair on Sunday.
The fair is a place where people can save money on bird food and supplies and talk to people who raise birds. Fair-goers had the opportunity to ask questions, meet exotic birds and even take home a new pet.
"One of the best things we have here at the fair is we have a veterinarian, and she comes and does physical exams, grooming, and DNA testing," said Kim Perez, who has run the fair with her husband since 2017.
The bird fair is held the first Sunday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 301 Cottage Grove Road in Madison.