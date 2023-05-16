'Madison is a sports hub': capital city sees professional sports team boom

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison is in the middle of a professional sports team boom.
In April, the city announced it will become the home for a League One Volleyball team in 2024. On Tuesday, the owners of Forward Madison said they've secured the rights for a professional women's soccer team. Now, the capital city is on its way to becoming a professional sports city.
"I would 100% say that Madison is a sports hub," Ellie Westman Chin, the CEO of Destination Madison, said. "This city is on fire, and there's so much happening, and that is what's going to continue to expand that experience for our visitors and our residents when that women's soccer team gets to town."
She said the team's games will bring more people to Madison, boosting the economy and filling hotels along E. Washington Ave. that are just steps away from Breese Stevens Field.
"They're going to see a lot of pickup and a lot of lift whenever that team is playing in our city," she said. "It's going to be fantastic."
Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she's excited about how the announcement of the USL Super League soccer team builds on the news of the League One Volleyball team.
"It feels like women's sports are having a moment in Madison, and I'm absolutely here for it," she said.
The USL Super League will start in 2024 with teams in eight cities, including Phoenix and Washington, D.C. Then, it will expand to five other markets, including Madison.
Chin said that sends a clear message.
"Madison consistently punches above its weight," she said.
Rhodes-Conway agreed, saying the announcement confirms Madison is a regional economic and cultural center.
Chin said the national recognition of Madison's strengths only has an upside for sports fans.
"That just gives us yet another opportunity to brag about our amazing city and all the things there are to do here," she said. "You know, I don't need to go to Chicago to experience women's soccer, I can do it right here in my own backyard, and I think that's great."
Those leading the effort to establish the professional women's soccer team said they need to make upgrades to Breese Stevens Field before the team can start playing. If all goes well, the first game could be in 2025.