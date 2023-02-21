Madison killer Sanford must pay up to $10K restitution

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County Judge Tuesday said convicted killer Khari Sanford would have to pay up to $10,000 in restitution to replenish the state's crime victim compensation fund.

In March 2021 in the UW-Madison Arboretum, Sanford shot and killed his girlfriend's parents Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre in an execution-style killing.

The parents were providing Sanford and the girl a van and housing after making them leave the family home over disputes on COVID-19 prevention steps and other matters.

A prosecutor said Wisconsin's Crime Victim Compensation fund paid $9,350 to people who qualified as victims of Sanford's murders. State officials were seeking that amount and 10% of that balance for administrative costs.

Assistant State Public Defender Tracey Lencioni said Sanford, 21, had little or no resources. Lencioni said the interests of justice would not be served by saddling Sanford with a significant amount of restitution.

Sanford testified he entered the prison system with $100 but no longer had it. Sanford said he's not working currently as an inmate at a correctional institution in Green Bay and receives only occasional, small amounts of money from loved ones.

During questioning by Lencioni, Sanford said he would expect his pay to be no more than 20 cents per hour if he secured another prison job.

But Judge Ellen Berz said Sanford could theoretically accumulate the requested restitution over forty-five years. Berz said she's seen inmates serving life sentences eagerly acquire jobs and work to accumulate thousands of dollars.

Berz emphasized the paying of restitution was part of Sanford's rehabilitation for killing two people. Berz also noted the importance of replenishing the crime victims fund to ensure its finite resources would help as many victims as possible.

Berz ruled Sanford will pay 25% percent of his prison wages for restitution. Sanford's consecutive life sentences include no possibility of release on extended supervision.

Sanford's accomplice, Alijah Larrue, was convicted of the lesser charge of felony murder and will also be expected to pay a portion of the restitution.

The homicide victims are survived by three children including Sanford's one-time girlfriend.

In a separate case in Dane County Probate Court, attorneys for the estate of Potter and Carre are trying to stop the girl from getting any of the estate's funds.

They maintain she was complicit in the killings. The girl was never arrested nor criminally charged in connection to her parents' murders.