Madison kitchen fire causes $20,000 in damages

MADISON (WKOW) — An unattended stove top burner caused $20,000 in damages at a Madison apartment Sunday evening, according to the City of Madison Fire Department.
Just before 8 p.m., Madison Fire Department units were dispatched to an apartment near the intersection of Columbus Lane and Independence Lane for the report of a structure fire.
First responders arrived and were informed by the building residents that they had already forced entry and extinguished a fire in their neighbor’s apartment.
Upon entering the apartment, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and heat in the kitchen area. They ventilated the unit and confirmed the fire was out.
The resident of the apartment was not home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended stove top burner that had been left on.
The fire damaged electrical wiring, and the resident was displaced. The damage is estimated to be $20,000.
There were no injuries.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking has been a leading cause of reported home fires and home fire deaths. MFD reminds you to practice safety with cooking equipment.