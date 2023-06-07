Madison Latino advocate Juan Jose Lopez dies unexpectedly

MADISON (WKOW) — The Latino community is mourning the loss of a longtime advocate in Madison.
Centro Hispano announced Juan Jose Lopez's death on Facebook late Tuesday night. He was 64.
"Juan was a pillar. He was vocal, honest, and fierce when he spoke up. He never backed down from advocating for real change, necessary for the betterment of Latinos," the post reads in part.
The group said he worked with Centro, alongside founder Iida Thomas to make a difference in the area.
Tributes on social media described Juan as a "lifelong servant" and an "amazing Latino man."
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi released a statement, calling Juan's death a "shock and a great loss." The full statement reads:
"Juan’s passing is a shock and a great loss. Juan was a leader in both the Latino community as well as the greater Dane County community. He cared deeply about our children and their future and was a tireless advocate on their behalf. Of all the times Juan and I interacted, he never asked for anything for himself; it was always to urge that we do more to help others. We are fortunate that Juan chose Madison as his home so many years ago. He enriched our community and provided opportunity and advancement for countless individuals."
Juan was also a founding member of the Latino Professional Association of Greater Madison. He was previously a board member for the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, the Rotary Foundation and Madison Metropolitan School District. He had also served as the Executive Director for Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.
It was not immediately made clear how he died. No funeral arrangements were announced at the time of this article.
This is a developing story.