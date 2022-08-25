Madison law enforcement recovers stolen ATV, motorcycle and bikes, arrests two

MADISON (WKOW) — A stolen ATV, motorcycle and a number of bikes were recovered Thursday morning after a joint operation between the Madison Police Department and the UW-Madison Police Department.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said both agencies had multiple leads that stolen items and wanted persons may have been at tent encampment sites on Madison's east side.
UWPD warned the community of a string of moped and motorcycle thefts across campus earlier this week, which is an investigation MPD is also assisting on. Fryer says MPD receives and investigates stolen bike reports year-round.
The joint operation began Thursday morning, and officers searched the area of Lien Road and East Springs Drive.
An ATV stolen out of Sun Prairie two weeks ago was recovered at this site. Officers also found an electronic bike stolen out of Florida.
MPD detectives are currently tracking down the owners of the recovered items collected and have already reunited several of the victims with their property.
Fryer says two people were taken into custody on outstanding burglary warrants and other charges related to burglaries and thefts.
In announcing the joint operation, MPD also highlights a few ways to protect your property from similar thefts:
- Secure your key in a safe place away from mopeds, motorcycles, ATVs, etc.
- Record serial numbers and take photos of items such as mopeds, bicycles, cameras and laptops in case a theft occurs.
- Consider purchasing an anti-theft device or lock for your moped or motorcycle.
- Park in visible, well-lit areas.
- Consider securing bikes in a garage or other secure area.
The Madison Police Department encourages people to report information about burglaries and other crimes to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.