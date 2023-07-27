Madison leaders promote Safer Bar program to curb sexual violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison leaders are encouraging more establishments to join a program meant to stop sexual harassment and sexual violence.
The Safer Bar Training Partnership is designed to help bar owners, managers and staff to learn how to de-escalate and intervene when they see acts of sexual harassment or assault.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says establishments that join the program will help foster a safer community.
"I want to ask again for every single downtown establishment that serves alcohol to participate in the safer bar program this summer for free," Rhodes-Conway said.
The mayor was joined by members of the Rape Crisis Center, a non-profit organization that has been helping support survivors of sexual violence since 1973. The center's executive director Dana Pellebon says bars aren't the only place where sexual assaults can happen, but they're a crucial place to address it.
"One out of 10 sexual assaults of UW Madison students happen at a bar or restaurant in our community, and that nearly 75% of people who commit sexual violence are under the influence of alcohol themselves," Pellebon said.
The Rape Crisis Center started the Safer Bar program in 2017.