Madison library youth writing contest highlights young voices

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's lifting young people's voices with its youth writing contest.
This year's theme for the We Read Youth Voices Writing contest is "Moving Forward - Together." The theme was chosen by the contest's youth ambassador, Madison's first Youth Poet Laureate and judge for the contest, Madeline Bohn.
"When we measure something's worth in numbers and figures, we miss out on a whole world of beautiful human connection; we highlight the lines that divide us rather than the common paths we share,” Bohn said. “So much of empathy and of coming together relies on looking at things from another person's perspective, which is why I'm excited to see the unique ways each young writer interprets this year's focus.”
People under 18 can submit their poems, songs, stories or other creative writing projects online until June 30.
Madison libraries state the contest is the only local contest with a cash price, and it publishes locally in the We Read Youth Voices Anthology.