Madison looking to hire more crossing guards, especially on city's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison is looking to hire several more part-time school crossing guards.

Alex Steward, a crossing guard supervisor, says they're looking for "safety-conscious" community members to join their team to keep kids safe for the remainder of the school year and beyond.

Being a part-time crossing guard takes roughly 10-15 hours a week, and priority will go to filling several vacancies on the city's west side. 

Qualified candidates will have a "positive presence" and a desire to help their community and make safe travel to and from school possible.

If you are interested, you can apply online.

