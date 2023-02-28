Madison looking to hire more crossing guards, especially on city's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison is looking to hire several more part-time school crossing guards.
Alex Steward, a crossing guard supervisor, says they're looking for "safety-conscious" community members to join their team to keep kids safe for the remainder of the school year and beyond.
Being a part-time crossing guard takes roughly 10-15 hours a week, and priority will go to filling several vacancies on the city's west side.
Qualified candidates will have a "positive presence" and a desire to help their community and make safe travel to and from school possible.
If you are interested, you can apply online.