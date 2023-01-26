Madison looks for artists to lead self-portrait project

MADISON (WKOW) — The Bubbler at Madison Public Library is looking for artists for a new portrait-making project called Our Town Everywhere: A Self-Portrait of Madison.
People of all ages are invited to create their own stamped self-portrait. In return, they'll receive a print of someone else's in the community.
The project will be coordinated by three people who will each be hired as an artist in residence. Artists can learn more about the three roles and apply to them online.
The project is happening in two phases, and the first is underway. The library's staff has already created hundreds of self-portraits using stamp shapes and grid paper. The portraits are already on exhibit through February 28.
Through the year, Bubbler will work with artists and community organizations to hold self-portrait sessions that add onto the "colossal community art project."