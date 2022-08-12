 Skip to main content
Madison mall doing $300 back-to-school giveaway

  • Updated
West Towne Mall, Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison malls is giving away a $300 back-to-school shopping spree for one lucky family. 

With rising costs in an already expensive time of year, West Towne Mall is hoping to take the sting out of one family's back-to-school season.

"As a mall, we understand our Madison-area families have a big task to get their kids ready to return to school," a West Towne Mall staff member said in a statement.

To enter the giveaway, text SCHOOL to 608-292-1177 before August 16. 

One winner will be randomly selected and notified on August 17.

