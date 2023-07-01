Madison Mallards break world record for the largest brandy old fashioned cocktail

MADISON (WKOW) – The Madison Mallards say they broke the world record for the largest brandy old fashioned cocktail at their game Saturday.
Tom Lenerz, a distiller with Wollersheim Winery, said the drink totaled over 300 gallons.
Lenerz said the Mallards have had a partnership with Wollersheim Winery for years, but this Is the first year the stadium started serving brandy, so they wanted to celebrate in a big way.
"We just thought it was a really great way to draw attention to that and kind of kick that off," Lenerz said.
He said the attempt to break the record at Saturday’s game was well received.
"It's a very classic, iconic Wisconsin drink," he said. "There's a lot of people in the state that have very strong opinions on sweet or sour or, you know, do you muddle?"
Lenerz said the brandy old fashioned that broke the record was made with local help, including cherry juice from Door County, bitters from Bittercube in Milwaukee and Flagship Brandy from Wollersheim.
According to the Mallards, the cocktail featured:
239 one liter bottles of Wollersheim Press House Brandy
10.5 gallons Wollersheim Brandy Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup (with WI cherry juice, Milwaukee-made bitters and brown sugar)
187 two liter bottles of Starry
36 - 9” ice cubes provided by Wisco Ice Company
Over 500 pre-sliced oranges
5 gallons of maraschino cocktail cherries
All built inside a custom made 350 gallon inflatable rocks glass inside the stadium
Fans were able to purchase individual Old Fashioned Slushies of the record-breaking cocktail in commemorative glass reading, “I Drank From the World’s Largest Old Fashioned.”