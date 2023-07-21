Madison Mallards offering limited-time 'Family Four Pack' deal

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's a great night for families to head down to the Duck Pond to see the Madison Mallards play baseball, especially with deals like these.
The team has a special offer until Friday afternoon it calls the "Family Four Pack."
Once gates open at 4 p.m., families can enjoy food, fireworks, a baseball game and each other's company.
The package includes four packets, which include tickets for soda, hot dogs and a bag of Cracker Jack.
And it's a great deal: $90 of value wrapped into a $40 package.
"You're getting a really good deal," said Mallards spokesperson Samantha Rubin. "It's local, it's fun, and then you stick around for fireworks after the game."
The cutoff to buy the four-pack is 4 p.m. Friday July 21.
You can purchase the package online.