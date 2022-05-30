Madison Mallards open 2022 season at the Duck Pond

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Mallards opened their 2022 season with a Memorial Day victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks.
Fans filled the Duck Pond on Monday to see the team return for another summer of baseball.
Season ticket holder John Kovalic of Waunakee told 27 News he's excited to be back at the ballpark.
"It's just a hugely fun time. Everything about it is fantastic. We've got the games. The kids are excited to play in Madison. It's a relatively good level of baseball. The shenanigans between the innings, the whole atmosphere, everybody's just having a good time. It's, it's just fantastic," Kovalic said.
The Mallards won Monday's game by a score of 3-2.
The team plays games into August. CLICK HERE to look at their schedule.
One new thing you'll notice this year is a new name for the Duck Blind -- now it's the Busch Light Duck Blind.