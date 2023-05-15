Madison Mallards partners with Camp Createability, offers new sensory space at the ballpark

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Mallards are partnering with Camp Createability this season to offer a sensory space for fans.
Samantha Rubin, General Manager of the Madison Mallards, said connecting with the Madison community and creating an inclusive space has always been a priority.
She said last year, the team hosted its very first Autism Acceptance Night, and after receiving positive feedback from people, they knew they needed to create a permanent space where fans can decompress.
"We'll have tents and coloring sheets and weighted blankets and beanbags and all that sort of stuff to help out with people, not just kids that might need a little bit of a decompression from a Mallard's game," Rubin said.
The space will open on opening day, which is May 29th.
Rubin said it will run on a first-come, first-serve basis. But she expects five to 10 people allowed in at a time.
"Once they're inside, it's going to be just a nice space, that's there's not a lot happening, there's no noise, there's no TVs," she said. "It's just a space for anyone to just go and just take a second and reset."
Rubin said they are excited about this partnership with Camp Createability, and hopes it will be around for a "long time."
"Whether they're on the autism spectrum or any other sort of disability, we want to make sure that they're able to come into the ballpark. And this is a space where they can do that," she said.