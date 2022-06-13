Madison man accidentally fires gun into neighboring apartment

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man has been cited after accidentally firing his gun into a neighboring apartment.
According to an incident report from Madison Police Department, officials responded to the incident on Bear Claw Way near Fargo Trail Thursday afternoon.
A man told police he heard a "loud bang" that he believed was a gunshot; he also located a bullet in his living room and police found a bullet hole in the wall. He was not hurt in the incident.
A neighbor told police he accidentally discharged his gun while working on it and was cited for endangering the safety of another by negligent use of a firearm.