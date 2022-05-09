Madison man accused in toddler's death facing 18 charges, including sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man accused in a toddler's death on the city's west side has been formally charged.
Online court records show Marshawn Giles is facing 18 charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, first degree child sex assault, second degree sexual assault and multiple counts of battery.
Giles was taken into custody April 25, the same day Madison police officers responded to an apartment on Schroeder Road around 2:45 a.m. to check on a woman who was screaming for help. She said a man killed her baby.
When officers got to the home, the 20-month-old girl was alive but seriously hurt. EMS rushed her to the hospital where she died.
Initially, Giles was taken into custody in connection to child abuse charges stemming from a separate investigation involving the same family.
Giles appears in Dane County Circuit Court Monday.
27 News has requested the criminal complaint and will update this story with more information.