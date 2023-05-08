 Skip to main content
Madison man accused of knifepoint robbery arrested

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a man accused of robbing someone at knifepoint outside a gas station Saturday afternoon.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the victim was leaving Lucky's Market on S. Park Street when threatened. She said officers were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m.

Fryer said the suspect ran into a wooded area after being spotted by officers, but a K-9 quickly found him.

Fryer said the suspect, identified as Roderick Brown, 31, of Madison was arrested for armed robbery, disorderly conduct while armed, resisting and carrying a concealed weapon.

