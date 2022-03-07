Madison man arrested after alleged attempted robbery, sexual assault at Stoughton Road Kwik Trip

MADISON (WKOW) — A teenager has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman held at gunpoint inside a convenience store bathroom on Stoughton Road Saturday.
According to an incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers responded to a Kwik Trip on the 1600 block of Stoughton Road around 2:15 a.m.
Fryer said the victim told officers a man crawled into her bathroom stall and threatened her with a gun, later demanding she perform a "sex act" when he did not receive money.
The man left the store after an employee announced "maintenance" to enter the bathroom, allegedly thinking something was "amiss."
The victim was able to provide authorities with a description of the suspect, and he was located later on E. Washington Ave. Fryer said the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Demarcus Willingham, of Madison, was in possession of a BB gun at the time of his arrest.
Willingham was arrested for attempted armed robbery, attempted sexual assault, disorderly conduct while armed and false imprisonment. He has not yet been formally charged.