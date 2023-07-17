Madison man arrested after breaking into downtown home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a 29-year-old man Saturday night after he broke into a home and tried to run away from police.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a home on N. Butler Street near E. Mifflin Street around 1:20 a.m. Several people called police after hearing glass shattering and thumping noises at a neighboring home.
Neighbors gave officers a suspect description.
Officers took the suspect into custody along E. Dayton Street, and he tried to fight off officers and evade arrest. Fryer said the man had injured hands.
Tate Batson of Madison was arrested for resisting, burglary and criminal damage to property.