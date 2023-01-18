 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, with a brief period of freezing rain also
possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Madison man arrested after causing disturbance at Wendy's while armed

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison police

Squad cars are lined up outside the Madison Police Department.

MADISON (WKOW)  Madison police arrested a Madison man after he caused a disturbance at a west side Wendy's while armed.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police were dispatched to the Wendy's on Gammon Road around 12:30 p.m. last Friday.

Fryer said employees called after they saw a gun on the upset customer who was causing the disturbance.

The man — identified as Miguel Burgos, 30, of Madison  was arrested after his vehicle was seen on the eastbound Beltline.

Fryer said he was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

