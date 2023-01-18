Madison man arrested after causing disturbance at Wendy's while armed

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a Madison man after he caused a disturbance at a west side Wendy's while armed.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police were dispatched to the Wendy's on Gammon Road around 12:30 p.m. last Friday.
Fryer said employees called after they saw a gun on the upset customer who was causing the disturbance.
The man — identified as Miguel Burgos, 30, of Madison — was arrested after his vehicle was seen on the eastbound Beltline.
Fryer said he was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.