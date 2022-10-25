Madison man arrested after domestic disturbance on outstanding warrants, other charges

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man was arrested on numerous charges after he got into a domestic disturbance with his significant other Tuesday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to the area of Fordem Avenue and S. Lakewood Garden Lane for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Lisko stated the victim told police she was in an "altercation" with her significant other who she's in a domestic relationship with.
After investigating, officers developed a probable cause for criminal charges against the significant other.
Officers then found and attempted to arrest the suspect, identified as Javarius McAbee, 32.
Lisko said when McAbee was confronted, he was seen trying to hide a fanny pack under his jacket. When officers later looked in the pack, they found a firearm, a 33-round magazine and illegal drugs.
McAbee tried to resist officers as they arrested him, injuring one sergeant who later needed care at a hospital. The sergeant was treated then released with a suspected soft tissue injury.
Lisko said McAbee was then taken to a hospital for medical clearance then booked into the Dane County Jail for the following charges:
Obstructing an officer (x2)
Resisting arrest (x1)
Resisting arrest causing injury (x1)
Felon in possession of a firearm (x1)
Carrying a concealed weapon (x1)
Going armed while intoxicated (x1)
Possession with intent to distribute cocaine (x1)
Possession with intent to distribute THC (x1)
Domestic disorderly conduct (x1)
Additional outstanding warrants for McAbee's arrest