Madison man arrested after police find cocaine, meth and fentanyl in vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police were on a routine patrol downtown when they saw "suspicious behavior" in a parking lot on Gilman Street.
Officers saw that a driver was lingering in the parking lot for an extended period of time, and they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Police searched the vehicle and found more than 70 fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth, and other drugs.
Eddie Brooks II, 43, of Madison was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl, casual possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.