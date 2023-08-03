Madison man arrested after punching, assaulting K-9

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon they say punched and assaulted a K-9, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to remove a man -- identified as Gilbert J. Richards, 41, of Madison -- from a home on Holbom Circle near High Crossing Park around 4:30 p.m.
Fryer said Richards had multiple active warrants and was known to have weapons.
When officers arrived, they found that Richards had barricaded himself inside the home before running out a side door.
A K-9 team then spotted him, but he continued to run away despite officers asking him to stop. Richards then jumped onto a nearby truck and tried to climb onto a roof, and after refusing to surrender, officers used K-9 Bowie to stop him.
Fryer said Richards began attacking K-9 Bowie while they were both in the truck bed.
Fryer said "other less lethal methods" were used to stop Richards from running. He eventually was taken into custody.
Richards was taken to the hospital before being transferred to the Dane County Jail.
Fryer said Richards was arrested for shoving and kicking police animals, criminal damage to property, resisting arrest and a parole violation. He was also booked into jail on charges from another law enforcement agency.
K-9 Bowie was hurt, but he is expected to be okay.