Madison man arrested after shots fired outside The Keg bar in Burke

BURKE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after shots were fired outside a bar in Burke early April.

Lt. Krista Ewers-Hayes reports the office arrested Jeffrey Murray, 43 of Madison, for second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

The shots fired incident took place outside The Keg bar in Burke the morning of April 7. No one was hurt.

Ewers-Hayes said officials are still actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the sheriff's office at 608-284-6900.