Madison man arrested after stealing moped, variety of drugs found hidden under his clothes

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man was arrested Wednesday evening after an officer saw him driving a stolen moped.
PIO Stephanie Fryer reported that an officer pulled over a moped in Reindahl Park shortly before 6 p.m.
Cash and marijuana were found on the moped driver at the time of his arrest. At the jail, meth, crack cocaine, heroin and more marijuana were discovered on the man, hidden beneath several layers of clothing.
Pittaris D. Glass, 44, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and bail jumping.