Madison man arrested for 4th OWI in Columbia Co.

  Updated
  • 0
Arrest USE ME

TOWN OF LEEDS, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested for his fourth OWI Monday evening, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Roger Brandner said a caller reported a dangerous driver shortly before 8 p.m. on State Highway 22 in the town of Leeds. The caller said the vehicle was being driven left of the center line and stopping in the middle of the highway.

A deputy found the vehicle and stopped it.

During the traffic stop, Brandner said the driver appeared to be impaired.

The driver -- who Brandner identifies as Duh Thang, 46 -- was arrested for operating while intoxicated - fourth offense.

Brandner says impaired driving is dangerous for anyone who's traveling on the road. He says if you ever see a dangerous driver, contact local law enforcement.

