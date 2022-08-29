Madison man arrested for 4th OWI, resisting

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested for his fourth OWI in downtown Madison Saturday night.
Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers patrolling E. Washington Avenue around 10 p.m. tried to stop a vehicle going nearly 20 mph over the speed limit.
The driver turned off E. Washington Avenue at S. Livingston Street and fled from his vehicle.
However, officers quickly arrested him.
Clifton L. Davis Jr., 59, was arrested for resisting and OWI - fourth offense, according to Fryer