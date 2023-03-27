 Skip to main content
Madison man arrested for 6th OWI after crashing into tree

MADISON (WKOW) — An early Saturday crash in Madison led to a man's sixth OWI arrest. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to Nakoma Road near Yuma Drive around 3 a.m. because a black sedan had crashed into a tree. 

When officers got on scene, Fryer said they found a man "smelly strongly of alcohol" in the passenger seat. Officers quickly learned he was the driver, and arrested him for sixth-offense OWI. 

After being medically cleared, he man was taken to the Dane County Jail. 

