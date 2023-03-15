Madison man arrested for domestic battery after preventing woman from calling 911

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department says an armed man tried to prevent a woman from contacting them early Wednesday morning.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the man prevented the woman from calling 911 following an argument that turned physical.
She said the woman eventually got her phone back and police were sent to Milwaukee Street near Wyalusing Drive around 3:10 a.m.
When police got there, the man had already left, but Fryer said he was arrested by a different agency during a traffic stop. A gun was found in the car during his arrest.
Fryer identifies the man as Tyreion Thomas, 27.
She said he was arrested for several charges, including domestic disorderly conduct while armed and domestic battery.