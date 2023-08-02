Madison man arrested for drug charges, resisting after running red lights in Monona

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested on tentative drug charges after he was slow to pull over for a traffic stop Monday night, according to the Monona Police Department.
Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said an officer saw a vehicle run multiple red lights on U.S. Highway 51 near East Broadway, so they tried to pull the vehicle over. The vehicle eventually did so, but Chaney said it was "very slow to stop."
Chaney said the driver -- identified as Goldie J. Nellen, 37 -- told the officer he ran the lights because he were running out of gas. The officer noted Nellen's license wasn't valid.
K-9 Jakko soon arrived to search the vehicle and found cocaine.
Chaney said when officer's tried to arrest Nellen, he fought back and tried to reach for something in his pocket and run away. However, officer were able to control him and took him into custody.
During the arrest, Nellen began sweating profusely and officers suspected he may have ingested drugs just before the traffic stop. EMS was called to the scene and Nellen was taken to a local hospital for treatment before he was transferred to the Dane County Jail.
Nellen was arrested for with felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine, restricting/obstructing a peace officer and felony bail jumping.
At the time of his arrest, Chaney said Nellen was out on bail for five charges, including domestic battery and bail jumping.