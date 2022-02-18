Madison man arrested for OWI after calling 911 to thank staff

Madison (WKOW) -- A Madison man, 47, was arrested for driving while intoxicated on US Highway 51 after an "unusual sequence of events" early Friday afternoon, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Department.
In a press release from DCSO spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies were called to the Magnuson Grand Hotel in the town of Blooming Grove for a disconnected 911 call. A man had called to thank the staff for their service, but abruptly hung up. When the dispatcher called back to check on him, he became angry.
When deputies arrived to the hotel to check on him, they learned he had already left in his silver Hyundai.
A short time later, a citizen called 911 to report a possible drunk driver in a silver Hyundai at a gas station on US Highway 51.
Following the report, a deputy saw the Hyundai driving erratically on us Highway 51 near County Highway AB, allegedly almost striking an oncoming vehicle at one point. The deputy ultimately got the suspect to stop near Stony Crest Road in the town of Dunn.
The man was taken into custody for OWI – 7th offense and Eluding and booked into the Dane County Jail. He has not yet been formally charged.