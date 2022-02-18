 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous Travel Conditions from Burst of Snow and Blowing Snow
Late This Evening...

Moderate to occasionally heavy snow showers will diminish across
far southeast Wisconsin, in the Kenosha, Racine and Lake Geneva
areas through 10 pm CST this evening. Until then, the snow showers
will quickly drop the visibility to one quarter mile in the Racine
and Kenosha area with rapid accumulations of snow, up to 1.5".
This will result in snow covered roads and hazardous travel
conditions.

In addition, gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph and falling temperatures
through the 20s into the teens will cause blowing and drifting in
open areas as well as lingering snow covered and slippery roads
through the overnight.

Overnight commuters should be prepared to slow down during this
burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this
evening.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to
50 mph will continue to veer to the northwest late this evening.

* WHERE...All of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest gusts will continue to be
associated with a period of heavy snow showers that is moving
through southeast and south central Wisconsin late this evening.
A few gusts of 55 to 65 mph are possible with the snow showers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Madison man arrested for OWI after calling 911 to thank staff

  • Updated
Police

Madison (WKOW) -- A Madison man, 47, was arrested for driving while intoxicated on US Highway 51 after an "unusual sequence of events" early Friday afternoon, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Department.

In a press release from DCSO spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies were called to the Magnuson Grand Hotel in the town of Blooming Grove for a disconnected 911 call. A man had called to thank the staff for their service, but abruptly hung up. When the dispatcher called back to check on him, he became angry.

When deputies arrived to the hotel to check on him, they learned he had already left in his silver Hyundai.

A short time later, a citizen called 911 to report a possible drunk driver in a silver Hyundai at a gas station on US Highway 51.

Following the report, a deputy saw the Hyundai driving erratically on us Highway 51 near County Highway AB, allegedly almost striking an oncoming vehicle at one point. The deputy ultimately got the suspect to stop near Stony Crest Road in the town of Dunn.

The man was taken into custody for OWI – 7th offense and Eluding and booked into the Dane County Jail. He has not yet been formally charged. 