Madison man arrested for OWI after calling 911 to thank staff

Weather Alert

...Hazardous Travel Conditions from Burst of Snow and Blowing Snow Late This Evening... Moderate to occasionally heavy snow showers will diminish across far southeast Wisconsin, in the Kenosha, Racine and Lake Geneva areas through 10 pm CST this evening. Until then, the snow showers will quickly drop the visibility to one quarter mile in the Racine and Kenosha area with rapid accumulations of snow, up to 1.5". This will result in snow covered roads and hazardous travel conditions. In addition, gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph and falling temperatures through the 20s into the teens will cause blowing and drifting in open areas as well as lingering snow covered and slippery roads through the overnight. Overnight commuters should be prepared to slow down during this burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this evening.