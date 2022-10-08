Madison man arrested for OWI after crashing into light pole

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested for an OWI after crashing into a light pole on the east side of Madison, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD).
MPD official Kimberly Alan said the man -- Tatoo L. Herron, 42, of Madison -- was driving on E. Washington Avenue when he claimed he was cut off by another driver. He subsequently hit a light pole at the intersection of Zeier Road.
Alan stated that officers quickly noticed that the Herron's statements were inconsistent and that he smelled of alcohol.
Officers called for a K-9, which detected marijuana in Herron's car, Alan stated. Officers then searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9 mm handgun.
Herron was arrested for operating while intoxicated and felon in possession of a firearm.