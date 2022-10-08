 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison man arrested for OWI after crashing into light pole

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison Police logo

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested for an OWI after crashing into a light pole on the east side of Madison, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD).

MPD official Kimberly Alan said the man -- Tatoo L. Herron, 42, of Madison -- was driving on E. Washington Avenue when he claimed he was cut off by another driver. He subsequently hit a light pole at the intersection of Zeier Road.

Alan stated that officers quickly noticed that the Herron's statements were inconsistent and that he smelled of alcohol.

Officers called for a K-9, which detected marijuana in Herron's car, Alan stated. Officers then searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Herron was arrested for operating while intoxicated and felon in possession of a firearm.

Tags

Recommended for you