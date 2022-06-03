Madison man arrested for OWI after making threats on Madison's south side

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man was arrested for OWI after he was reportedly making threats involving a weapon, according the the City of Madison Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to 2500 block of McDivitt Road on Madison's south side to check on a a person making threats with a weapon.
Officers arrived around 12:40 a.m. and spotted Jeremiah McCarty, 37, leaving in a vehicle.
He was arrested after a "high-risk traffic stop" for 5th-offesnse OWI, carrying a concealed knife as a felon and bail jumping.