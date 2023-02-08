Madison man arrested for trying to deliver designer drugs

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a man Tuesday night after police saw him acting suspiciously in a fast food restaurant's parking lot.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an officer on patrol saw a "strange interaction" in a restaurant's parking lot off Verona Frontage Road around 9:40 p.m.
The officer pulled over an vehicle involved in that interaction a short time later, and Fryer said the driver tried to run away, but was caught.
Fryer said officers saw ecstasy pills in plain view in the vehicle, and also found other drugs, scales and a large amount of cash.
Sean M. Johnson, 32, of Madison was arrested for possession with intent to deliver designer drugs, resisting and a probation hold.