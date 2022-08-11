Madison man arrested on number of charges after Beltline crash

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man was arrested on a number of charges after a crash on the Beltline Wednesday evening.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the westbound Beltline and S. Gammon Road around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle driving slowly and hitting the guard rails.
The vehicle eventually crashed, at which point the driver got out of the car and became unresponsive. He was revived with a dose of Narcan and taken to a hospital.
While at the hospital, Fryer said the man lunged at and hit one of the responding officers. He is also accused of sexually assaulting someone at the hospital.
Paris L. Anderson, 40, of Madison was arrested for first-offense OWI, resisting arrest, battery to law enforcement and fourth-degree sexual assault.