Madison man arrested on number of charges after hit-and-run

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police recovered an illegal gun after a hit-and-run crash downtown late Friday evening.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were initially dispatched around 11:20 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crashing into a traffic light at Campus Drive and North Randall Avenue.
Fryer said the suspect drove away and officers at another agency tried to pull him over. During the traffic stop, the man ran away from the vehicle.
Madison police eventually stopped him on Breese Terrace.
Officers found open beer cans in the suspect's vehicle. Additionally, Fryer said the man dropped a black bag while he was running, which contained an illegal gun.
Fryer said the suspect, identified as Jason Ford, 39, of Madison, was arrested on multiple charges, including hit-and-run, carrying a concealed weapon and operating while intoxicated.