Madison man arrested on several charges after stealing U-Haul

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested on multiple charges Thursday afternoon after a domestic disturbance resulted in a crash on the city's north side, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the area of Northport and Knutson Drive around 2:30 p.m.
Fryer said a man and woman were arguing when he left in a stolen U-Haul. The victim followed the suspect, and the two vehicles were involved in a crash.
Fryer said the suspect went to a nearby home, and officers got him to come out peacefully.
Jacob R. Hommen, 31, was arrested for second-degree reckless endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and several counts of bail jumping.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.