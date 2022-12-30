 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison man arrested on several charges after stealing U-Haul

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison-Police badge USE ME

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested on multiple charges Thursday afternoon after a domestic disturbance resulted in a crash on the city's north side, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the area of Northport and Knutson Drive around 2:30 p.m. 

Fryer said a man and woman were arguing when he left in a stolen U-Haul. The victim followed the suspect, and the two vehicles were involved in a crash.

Fryer said the suspect went to a nearby home, and officers got him to come out peacefully. 

Jacob R. Hommen, 31, was arrested for second-degree reckless endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and several counts of bail jumping.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.