Madison man arrested on several counts of possessing child pornography

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested Tuesday morning for having child pornography, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the man was arrested by MPD's Special Victim's Unit, along with the department's SWAT team, Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Division of Criminal Investigation after a search warrant was served at a home on City View Drive near Lien Road.
Fryer said Richard T. Silvia has been the subject of an ongoing investigation.
He was booked into the Dane County Jail on multiple counts of possessing child pornography.