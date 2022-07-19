 Skip to main content
Madison man attempts to enter home on west side, punches victim

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man was arrested after trying to enter a west side home through a broken window and punching someone inside the home early Monday morning.

City of Madison Police Department PIO Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Sonora Court around 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find an armed man attempting to enter the home through a broken window. He also "punched the victim several times while attempting to do so"

Nathaniel M. Smith, 35, was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed, domestic disorderly conduct while armed, domestic battery, carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping.

The Smith and the victim know each other.

