Madison man charged in home invasion

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was charged Thursday with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct when authorities said he barged into a home and was pushed out after a fight with the homeowner.
Court records state Ulises Gonzalez, 22, will make his initial court appearance on the misdemeanor charges in October.
The home's owner wants to be identified only by his first name, Tim. Tim told 27 News he discovered someone coming through the front door of his Randall Avenue home after 11 p.m. Monday and tackled him to keep him from accessing his sleeping wife and children.
Tim and court documents state Tim was injured during the struggle with the intruder with bruises and cuts, including a swollen upper lip. Tim said he forced Gonzalez outside his home.
Tim said Gonzalez claimed during the encounter he was in his own home.
A criminal complaint states Gonzalez appeared intoxicated when he was later arrested. Gonzalez told 27 News he made a drunken mistake, lives nearby and regretted the trauma he caused for Tim and his family.
While Gonzalez spoke to 27 News Wednesday from a home on Randall Avenue, the complaint filed against him Thursday lists his address on a separate Madison street