Madison man charged in sexual attack on retired, elderly nun

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was charged Friday with felonies after authorities say he sexually assaulted a retired, elderly Catholic nun.
Court records state Milton Hanger, 54, appeared to have been intoxicated Wednesday when he went to the back door of a home in the 1900 block of East Washington Avenue where he had previously done yard work.
Records say the home's owner, a 77-year-old woman, let him in. She offered her kitchen as shelter for the night, providing Hanger with a blanket and pillow.
A criminal complaint states the woman awoke to find Hanger on top of her, covering her mouth and suffocating her as she tried to call for help and stop the sex assault attempt. The complaint says the victim told police officers she "could not breathe and felt like she was going to die."
Authorities say a tenant in the building heard a struggle and called for help, with arriving police officers using a door ram to smash their way into the home. Court records say the victim's injuries to her mouth, nose and legs were visible.
The complaint says Hanson admitted he was trying to have sex with the elderly woman.
Court records state Hanson appeared to try to flush potential evidence down a toilet at the Dane County Jail after he was booked there following his arrest.
This isn't the first time Hanger has been jailed for a sex crime.
At the time of the East Washington Avenue incident, Hanger was out of the jail on signature bond for exposing himself to a some who identifies as a woman at the Men's Shelter on Zeier Road in December.
Court records show the misdemeanor accusation was the first time Hanger had been criminally charged in Dane County for a dozen years.
"The defendant went from lewd and lascivious behavior straight toward first-degree sexual assault of an elderly person," Assistant Dane County District Attorney Tess Lewandowski said. "What we have here is a victim in the goodness of her heart letting him spend the evening in her kitchen when he appeared on her doorstep."
A court commissioner set bail for Milton Hanger, 54, at $25,000 on charges of attempted first degree sexual assault of an elder person, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, and physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm.
Hanger's attorney, Assistant State Public Defender Ronald Benavides, successfully argued against the prosecutor's proposed $100,000 bail, saying the bail amounts needed to be "thousands less" to give Hanger a chance to begin to defend himself.