Madison man charged with federal drug crimes

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man has been indicted on federal drug and gun charges in the Western District of Wisconsin.
According to a press release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy Shea, Keante Gunn is facing charges for possession and distribution of crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine. The indictment alleges he distributed drugs in April 2021 and intended to distribute again in June.
Gunn has also been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
If convicted, Gunn faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each of the drug counts and a maximum of 10 years on the gun count.