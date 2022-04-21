Madison man charged with trafficking food stamps bound over to trial

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man facing a felony trafficking food stamps charge will go to trial.
Mavi Kuldip Singh appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Wednesday, where a not guilty plea was entered. Along with the felony count, Singh is also charged with misdemeanor public assistance fraud.
Kuldip Singh waived his preliminary hearing and is now bound to trial.
A criminal complaint alleges Kuldip Singh and another man purchased FoodShare cards from customers at an approximate 50 cents on the dollar for the card's worth.
Kuldip Singh denied any wrongdoing in an interview with 27 News.