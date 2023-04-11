 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will support critical fire
weather conditions across all of southern Wisconsin from late this
morning into the early evening.


...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST
WINDS, AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to
8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac...
Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee...
Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette...
Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 20 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 to 28 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Madison man claims he did not intend to hurt critically injured gunshot victim

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison man claims he didn't intend to hurt seriously hurt gunshot victim

Authorities say a Madison man who critically wounded a stranger with a bar-time gunshot claims he didn't intend to hurt anyone.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County court records show a Madison man claims he didn't intend to hurt anyone when his gunshot critically wounded a victim after a bar-time dispute.

Authorities said Kiante Jackson, 22, was arrested Easter Sunday during a traffic stop on the tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Madison Police officials said the arrest took place hours after Jackson shot a 23-year old man in the chest outside Danny's Pub at 328 West Gorham Street Sunday at 1:40 a.m.

Jackson appeared Tuesday in Dane County Court for a bail hearing. Even though Jackson was not criminally charged, a court commissioner set his bail at $100,000 over what he called an "extraordinarily serious incident."

A probable cause statement reports Jackson was with four others at the time of shooting. Madison Police officials said Jackson's group and another group argued inside the bar over a woman, with both groups being thrown out of the bar. Police said the dispute continued outside and culminated with the man being shot and wounded.

Court records state Jackson said he intended the gunshot to be a warning shot.

A Madison police official said the victim is in critical but stable condition.

If Jackson is unable to post bail, he is scheduled to appear for a court hearing Wednesday. At that time, a criminal complaint against Jackson is expected to be filed.

Tags

Recommended for you