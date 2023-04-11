 Skip to main content
Madison man claims he didn't intend to hurt seriously hurt gunshot victim

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County court records show a Madison man claims he didn't intend to hurt anyone when his gunshot critically wounded a victim after a bar-time dispute.

Authorities said Kiante Jackson, 22, was arrested Easter Sunday during a traffic stop on the tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Madison Police officials said the arrest took place hours after Jackson shot a 23-year old man in the chest outside Danny's Pub at 328 West Gorham Street Sunday at 1:40 a.m.

Jackson appeared Tuesday in Dane County Court for a bail hearing. Even though Jackson was not criminally charged, a court commissioner set his bail at $100,000 over what he called an "extraordinarily serious incident."

A probable cause statement reports Jackson was with four others at the time of shooting. Madison Police officials said Jackson's group and another group argued inside the bar over a woman, with both groups being thrown out of the bar. Police said the dispute continued outside and culminated with the man being shot and wounded.

Court records state Jackson said he intended the gunshot to be a warning shot.

A Madison police official said the victim is in critical but stable condition.

If Jackson is unable to post bail, he is scheduled to appear for a court hearing Wednesday. At that time, a criminal complaint against Jackson is expected to be filed.